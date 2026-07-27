POSSIBLE FORECAST NQU2026 WEEK 27-31 JULY 2026 E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Sep 2026) CME_MINI:NQU2026 jmatehus90 We had have a lot of very good forecastings lately, the markets show us an bearish scenario and keep it so we are going to keep that prospective in mind, this week we are going to have NFP news so do not trade on Thursday and Firday New York session, Therefore the price leves that we are going to target are 28212 and 27000 yes, that short, Keep in mind that in this week we have a lot of news that can probably change the price path, so avoid news hours and wait .