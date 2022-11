Luongo: The Oil Nationalization Two-Step Authored by Tom Luongo via Gold, Goats, n' Guns blog, Blood rack, barbed wire Politicians’ funeral pyre Innocents raped with napalm fire Twenty-first century schizoid man - King Crimson, “21st Century Schizoid Man” You’ve all heard me rant about the “Straussian Two-Step,” which is nothing more than a retread of the Hegelian Dialectic.