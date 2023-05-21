NASDAQ 4hour= as i predict before nasdaq reach 14000 area E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 now 2 scenario possible ,,,go down then start new up wave or break high and go higher technical say nasdaq will see 14700 soon or late (upper target if you have old sell,you must close all sell near 13600 and pick buy (hold 2-3 week) advice= on daily or 4hour or 1hour chart when you see clear buy pinbar,pick low size buy with SL in pinbar low in 14700 area after sell pinbar,looking for sell good luck my friends .