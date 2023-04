Natural Gas Weekly Bear Flag potential but still holding Support NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MOEX:NG1! ArcadiaTrading - AMEX:NG AMEX:UNG AMEX:BOIL needs that 4 hours trend change otherwise even the big moves will essentially just fade - still a potential weekly bear flag - but still holding bottom wedge support and also double bottom on daily.