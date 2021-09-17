Facebook Aided In Recruitment Of Modern Day Slaves, Cartel Hitmen Internal Documents Show It seems like the WSJ's entire San Francisco bureau has been preoccupied lately with churning out a series of stories sourced from "leaked" internal Facebook documents exposing embarrassing internal reports on everything from Instagram's deleterious impact on the mental health of its twentysomething and teenage users to political divisiveness to - today's entry - how Facebook's products are abused to facilitated human trafficking and terror recruitment in parts of the emerging world.