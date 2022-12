Federal Pandemic Program Forgave $809 Million In PPP Loans To White-Shoe Law Firms: Watchdog Authored by Mark Tapscott via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Federal officials forgave $809 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to more than 100 of the nation’s top law firms and another $635 million given to hundreds of elite accounting offices, according to a new analysis of government spending to be made public on Dec.