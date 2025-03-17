Politics
Politics

Trump Steps Closer to Showdown With Judicial Branch

“The Trump administration moved one large step closer to a constitutional showdown with the judicial branch of government when airplane-loads of Venezuelan detainees deplaned in El Salvador even though a federal judge had ordered that the planes reverse course and return the detainees to the United States,” the New York Times reports.

