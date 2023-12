How The Federal-Private Speech Police Operated In Election 2020: With Radar Highly Attuned To The Right Authored by Ben Weingarten via RealClear Wire, During the 2020 election, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) partnered with the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), a consortium of groups led by the Stanford Internet Observatory, to track and counter what they considered mis- and dis-information.