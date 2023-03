Calmness E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! DanGramza The move to the upside in the S&P on Tuesday and the strength of its close implied the comments made by Yellen that bank deposits will be guaranteed created a call this in the market and the price action in the S&P is indicative of that calmness and confidence going into the close and tomorrow's Fed statement.