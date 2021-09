IPL 2021: SRH’s West Indian stars Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford reach UAE, to be in 2-day quarantine IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder and the side’s new signing Sherfane Rutherford on Friday arrived in UAE ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).