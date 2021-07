Sky News Shows Taliban Seizing Abandoned US Bases & "Treasure Trove" Of Weapons, Ammo Simultaneous to global headlines spotlighting the hasty "in the middle of the night" US forces quitting Bagram airbase for good, which briefly resulted in looting as Afghan security was caught by surprise, Sky News has aired exclusive shocking footage of the Taliban seizing freshly abandoned US bases (or perhaps not-so-shocking considering the constant follies of America's longest ever war).