Biden's Total Financial Surveillance Authored by Matt Welch via Reason.com, What if every one of your non-cash financial transactions was automatically reported to a beefed-up, audit-hungry IRS? Imagine living in a world where every one of your noncash financial transactions—a restaurant meal, a Venmo transfer to a friend, maybe some bitcoin bought on the dips—was automatically reported to a beefed-up, audit-hungry IRS.