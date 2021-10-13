Politics

Key Trump Official Subpoenaed by House Panel

“The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol on Wednesday subpoenaed a former Justice Department lawyer who played a key role in then-President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election,” NBC News reports.

