New York Community Bancorp Cut To 'Junk' By Moody's: 33% Of Deposits Uninsured Having seen the share price collapse to its lowest since 1997, following the regional lender's reporting of a surprising (and large) loss for Q4 and slashing its dividend (to 5c vs 17c exp), ratings agency Moody's has cut all long-term and some short-term ratings of New York Community Bancorp to 'junk' (Ba2 from Baa3).