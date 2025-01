S&P 500 (March 2025) - Clock Is Ticking For $7,000 ES! E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Mar 2025) CME_MINI:ESH2025 LegendSince Happy new year traders! This is a perfect time to do a review on the S&P 500 continuous contract and ESH (March 2025) contract as it's the 1st month where you see the beginnings of the 6-Month candle form, which can be very powerful for gauging a bias.