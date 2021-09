World 12s concept could be the spark rugby needs after ‘dull’ Lions Tour of South Africa, according to Danny Care… as former England scrum half backs idea By Will Kelleher For Mailonline Published: 18:12 EDT, 9 September 2021 | Updated: 21:10 EDT, 9 September 2021 --> --> --> Danny Care reckons rugby needs a rocket after a ‘dull’ Lions series – and thinks Harlequins team-mate Marcus Smith and the new World 12s idea could be dual sparks.