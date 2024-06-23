British Children Getting Shorter, Fatter, And Sicker: Report Authored by Rachel Roberts via The Epoch Times, The authors of a damning report into children’s health have called on the next government to do more to tackle the soaring level of obesity in youngsters, which they say is a “ticking timebomb” for a lifetime of illness and comes at a huge cost to both the state and the individual.
