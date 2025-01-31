It Took $5.8 In Debt To Generate $1 Of US "Growth" In The Fourth Quarter We will have much more to say on the composition of yesterday's first estimate of Q4 GDP which as we highlighted was a very ugly print, and only another quarter of extensive government spending (the 10th quarter in a row) and a record beat of consumer spending relative to expectations, prevented the GDP print from sliding into the 1% range.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)