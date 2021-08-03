Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had been scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Orioles but won’t take the mound after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone announced to reporters Monday night (Twitter!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had been scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Orioles but won’t take the mound after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone announced to reporters Monday night (Twitter!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.
Свежие комментарии