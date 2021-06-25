Orphalan Announces Positive Top Line Data with Trientine Tetrahydrochloride for Maintenance Patients with Wilson’s Disease Orphalan Announces Positive TopLine Data with Trientine Tetrahydrochloride for Maintenance Patients with Wilson’s Disease JUNE 25, 2021 - ORPHAN DISEASES — CHELATE trial confirmed trientine tetrahydrochloride was non-inferior to d-Penicillamine and met the primary endpoint of Non-Ceruloplasmin Copper (NCC) levels as a maintenance therapy for patients with Wilson’s Disease, following six months of treatment.