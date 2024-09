You Don't Need A Weatherman To Know Which Way The Wind Blows Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog, Keep a clean nose Watch the plain clothes You don’t need a weatherman To know which way the wind blows Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues Twenty years of schoolin’ And they put you on the day shift Look out kid They keep it all hid Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues As we accelerate towards whatever disastrous outcome awaits our debt-ridden, delusional, decadent, despairing society, I seem to be drawn to the anti-establishment lyrics of Bob Dylan, written during the turbulent 1960s.