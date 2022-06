Mainstream Media Praises Ukraine's Azov Battalion For Dropping Nazi Patches From Uniform Amid their looming defeat in the Donbas, which even The New York Times and Washington Post have belatedly and reluctantly begun to acknowledge of late, the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion is still struggling to make over its image, given the Western mainstream had long ago admitted them as a significant "neo-Nazi threat" - as one BBC documentary bluntly described years ago.