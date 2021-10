Evergrande Stock Suspended Amid Default Concerns; Sending Futures, Cryptos Sliding Two weeks after markets freaked out about Evergrande, only to completely forget that China's property sector is about to be gripped by a major crisis, futures got dinged on Sunday night and Hong Kong stocks slumped the most in two weeks after shares in Evergrande and its property management unit were suspended from trading Monday in Hong Kong, as traders eyed a fresh debt test for the developer.