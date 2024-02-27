OilPrice
Red Sea Disruptions set to Continue Throughout 2024

Shipping giant Maersk is warning that container shipping through the Red Sea could continue to cause disruptions into the second half of the year, with the company expecting shipping delays as vessels take the long way around the Cape of Good Hope instead of through the dangerous waters of the Red Sea.

