The Disinformation Panic Authored by Tiffany Donnelly via Reason (emphasis ours), (Yui Mok/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom) New York Journal publisher William Randolph Hearst reportedly said, "You furnish the pictures, I'll furnish the war!" Hearst and his rival, Joseph Pulitzer, sensationalized, exaggerated, and outright lied to millions of Americans daily in the lead up to the Spanish-American War, spreading what many today would call "disinformation.