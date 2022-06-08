CME Futures GAP in a nutshell BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! mpower00 Interestingly I did something bizarre where I removed all the noise, all the lines, all the candles everything and just left the entire history of CME Futures gap and from the chart below I noticed the gaps are getting wider and less and less as time goes by, for example looking at the chart you can see the gaps are frequent and as though it looks like a hive at start of CME was introduced in 2018 (straight after the 2017 halving event), and 2019 did same, all packed into like a hive.