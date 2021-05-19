Which Jobs Are Seeing The Fastest Wage Growth While it is a well-known fact that most prices are surging, serving as the basis for the "transitory" inflation argument, it has been far more difficult to pinpoint what is really going on with wages as a result of the rapidly transforming fabric of the labor market where the lowest paid workers are dropping out fast thanks to Biden's generous unemployment benefits, in the process distorting conventional wage metrics such as average hourly wages (as a reminder, prices have to feed through to wages to make inflation permanent).