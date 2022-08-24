Hedge Funds Boosted Tech Holdings And Cut Leverage As Portfolio Concentration Hit All Time Highs, Goldman Finds In addition to the previously discussed trends revealed by the latest batch of 13Fs, Goldman's Ben Snider overnight published his quarterly hedge fund tracker report (available to professional subs in the usual place), summarizing the key trends in hedge fund holdings and ownership, and which confirms what we knew previously: in Q2, just when megacap tech stocks crashed as inflation exploded higher, hedge funds ramped up bets on megacap US tech stocks while trimming overall holdings to concentrate on favored names, with conviction growing to levels last seen before the pandemic.