What can we expect tonight and tomorrow on ES? Lets see here. E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! OneGoodTradeAway Globex right of the open inventory was long and we found a seller, sold lower until we found buyers AKA trapped shorts under the 4640 level, longs started building a position there once price stabilized, which was then taken and sold higher but since it was a low volume holiday we didn't have enough gas to take out the stops from overnight high.