TradingView

3 подписчика

What can we expect tonight and tomorrow on ES? Lets see here...

What can we expect tonight and tomorrow on ES? Lets see here...

What can we expect tonight and tomorrow on ES? Lets see here. E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! OneGoodTradeAway Globex right of the open inventory was long and we found a seller, sold lower until we found buyers AKA trapped shorts under the 4640 level, longs started building a position there once price stabilized, which was then taken and sold higher but since it was a low volume holiday we didn't have enough gas to take out the stops from overnight high.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх