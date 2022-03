Buy Nifty around 16320 avg@ 16220 sl below 16040 Tgt 16425/16630 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! SuryaIntelligence Nifty is continuing its bullish momentum and as per the price action and fundamentals it is still looking bullish with above mentioned targets and stop loss.