US30 Potential bullish bounce | 08th July 2022 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! desmondlzw On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud , we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 31218 where the horizontal pullback support is to our 1st resistance at 31866 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance.