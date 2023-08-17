Zero Hedge

4 подписчика

Argentina's Leading Presidential Candidate Vows To Shut Down "Thieving" Central Bank

Argentina's Leading Presidential Candidate Vows To Shut Down "Thieving" Central Bank

Argentina's Leading Presidential Candidate Vows To Shut Down "Thieving" Central Bank After sending local capital markets into a tailspin and triggering a currency devaluation with his shock win in Sunday's country's presidential primary, Argentina's leading presidential candidate Javier Milei - a self-described anarcho-capitalist - added to the shock factor on Wednesday when he pledged to close the nation’s central bank while saying he would make every effort to avoid a default on the country’s sovereign debt if he wins the October vote.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх