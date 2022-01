Check out these levels, anyone trading this??? Missing out! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! OneGoodTradeAway What can we see in globex tonight? More selling maybe? We have so much supply trapped over 4590 and so many hungry shorts under us waiting to cover!! I think we need to let them breath and get some fills right? Lets see if we can take it lower to feed some shorts.