Biden Grants Iran Billions In Sanctions Relief Amid Secret Talks Over Red Sea Attacks President Joe Biden late in the day Wednesday reapproved a $10 billion sanctions waiver for Iran, drawing immediate ire from GOP lawmakers who see it as appeasing a 'rogue regime' at a moment a proxy war is still unfolding in Iraq and Syria, and as Israel's war against Hamas and Tehran-backed Hezbollah threatens to spillover in the broader region.