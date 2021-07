sp500 going to 4500 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! ramin_trader2006 as we predict on friday, sp500 will hold this + trend in 2021, so advice stand on buy side :looking for buy in deep,dont pick sellsignals (if pick,put sl on high,never remove it) sp500 longterm target is 5000 you must hold buylimit on green arrow(on chart) with sl=10.