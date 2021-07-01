Top Kamala Harris Aide Creates Tension

“Tina Flournoy, the chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris, has established a reputation as a tough gatekeeper, using similar tactics to those she used while overseeing former President Bill Clinton’s post-White House office,” CNBC reports.
