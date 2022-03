Markets Are Now More Vulnerable To Systemic Stress On A Scale Not Seen Since The Global Financial Crisis By Ven Ram, Bloomberg Markets Live commentator and analyst What’s common to the euro swooning more than 3% in a week, countries in Europe issuing bills and re-opening bonds every other day as repos go special, while nickel prices double in short order to touch $100,000 a ton? All measures of extraordinary distress in the markets, that’s what.