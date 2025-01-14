FBI's Wray Drops 'Chinese Infiltration' Bomb On Way Out, Warns Of Threat To Critical Infrastructure While the FBI - the same FBI that participated in the Russiagage hoax, polarizing half of America into focusing on the Kremlin for a decade, the Chinese government - the same one that enriched the Biden family to the tune of millions, has apparently been 'lying in wait' all over America and is ready to attach critical infrastructure at a moment's notice.