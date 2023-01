Bleak Brits Believe Cost-Of-Living Crisis Will Worsen In 2023, Poll Reveals Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News, A deeply pessimistic British electorate expects the cost of living crisis to continue to hamper the country in the calendar year to come with seven in ten Brits having little faith in the ability of Rishi Sunak’s administration to improve their fortunes in 2023, latest polling reveals.