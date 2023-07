PM Orbán: We Reject EU's Plan To Create "Migrant Ghettos" In Hungary Authored by John Cody via Remix News, Hungary refuses to implement the EU’s migrant relocation plans, will not accept mandatory quota, and has no desire to build “migrant ghettos” or migrant camps in the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated on Friday during the Hungarian-Austrian-Serbian migration summit in Austria’ capital city of Vienna.