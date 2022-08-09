Two-Dozen GOP Lawmakers May Force Capitol Police To Release Unseen J6 Footage Authored by Patricia Tolson via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), As the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol continues its effort to prove allegations of insurrection against former President Donald Trump and his supporters, Capitol Police and House Democrats continue to block all efforts to force the release of all surveillance video footage and emails, which could possibly exonerate those being accused of wrongdoing.