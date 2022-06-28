Philips provides update on Philips Respironics’ PE-PUR sound abatement foam test and research program June 28, 2022 Testing in accordance with ISO 18562 and ISO 10993 standards conducted by five certified, independent testing laboratories in the US and Europe Amsterdam, the Netherlands – On June 14, 2021, RoyalPhilips’ (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) subsidiary Philips Respironics, initiated a voluntary recall notification/field safety notice* to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices.