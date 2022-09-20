SNL: Chris Redd Leaving After 5 Seasons in Latest Cast Exit

It’s almost easier to tell you who isn’t leaving Saturday Night Live at this point than who is. Chris Redd is the latest cast member to say goodbye to NBC’s late-night sketch comedy institution, exiting the show after five seasons, TVLine has learned.
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии