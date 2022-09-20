Face Tube is a fun name,

SNL: Chris Redd Leaving After 5 Seasons in Latest Cast Exit

It’s almost easier to tell you who isn’t leaving Saturday Night Live at this point than who is. Chris Redd is the latest cast member to say goodbye to NBC’s late-night sketch comedy institution, exiting the show after five seasons, TVLine has learned.

