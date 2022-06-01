US Nat Gas Prices Have Exploded Thanks To Soaring LNG Exports To Europe Regular readers will be aware of our view regarding the soaring US nat gas price, which we have repeatedly said is to a large extent a function of US nat gas exports to Europe, meant to ease Europe's historic natgas shortage which is the direct result of the Ukraine war (as Putin turns the screws on European nat gas exports) and Europe's disastrous "green" policies which virtually assured that the continent would have a historic energy crisis.