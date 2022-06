FOWPAL promotes a culture of conscience at the 25th Eurasian Economic SummitThe Bell of World Peace and Love Rings in Turkey: Seven International Leaders Pray for World Peace ISTANBUL, Turkey, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pain and suffering brought forth by the war between Russia and Ukraine that broke out a few months ago has allowed the people of the world to deepen their understanding about the importance of peace.