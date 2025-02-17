Politics
Politics

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Let Him Fire Agency Head

“The administration asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to clear the way for the president to fire the leader of an independent agency that investigates whistleblower reports filed by government workers — the first time President Donald Trump has appealed to the justices for help in his efforts to remake and seize greater control of the federal bureaucracy,” the Washington Post reports.

