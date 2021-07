Boyden Celebrates 75th Anniversary Pioneer of executive search celebrates 75 years of growth, resilience and excellence in client service NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, celebrates its 75th anniversary, strengthening core services, further expanding its footprint and providing talent management solutions to clients worldwide.