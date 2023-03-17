Feds' Foreign-Corruption Double Standard: They Protected Bidens While Bearing Down On Trumpworld Authored by Paul Sperry via RealClear Wire, At the same time that Department of Justice officials were using spying and corruption statutes to aggressively pursue Donald Trump’s allies based on what turned out to be rumor and innuendo, they declined to use those same laws to investigate evidence of wrongdoing involving Biden family members and one of their corrupt Chinese business partners, DOJ documents and federal court records reveal.