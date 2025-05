Watch: Harmeet Dhillon Exposes DOJ's 'Color Revolution' Wing: Secret 'Resistance' Memos, 'Unhappy Hours,' & 'Crying Sessions' In a revealing interview with Tucker Carlson, Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, pulled back the curtain on the entrenched resistance within the Department of Justice, which she described as a stronghold of the deep state.