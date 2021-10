Elliott Management Joins "Wolfpack" Of Activist Funds Targeting Toshiba Despite the tremendous rise and fall in SoftBank shares over the last 18 months, Elliott Management's position in the Japanese telecoms-giant-with-a-VC-arm-attached is likely still in the green, partially thanks to Elliott's strategy of pushing for more buybacks (although all the buybacks in the world likely couldn't offset more "zeros" from soured investments in early-stage and mid-stage Silicon Valley startups).